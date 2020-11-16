Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective



Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the first breakthrough inpotential mass vaccination against the Coronavirus. British scientists havehailed the news as “tremendously exciting” news, particularly as early datasuggests it is effective on all age groups, including the elderly. The UK hasnot placed an order for the vaccine, which works in a similar way to Pfizer’sit is unclear whether the British Government can get any stock.

