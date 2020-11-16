Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says
Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins “CBS This Morning” to react to the promising news, as the U.S. reports more than 11 million coronavirus cases.
