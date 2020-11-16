Global  
 

Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins “CBS This Morning” to react to the promising news, as the U.S. reports more than 11 million coronavirus cases.
