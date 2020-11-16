Lisa Montgomery's lawyers seek to delay execution after contracting coronavirus Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Two lawyers representing Lisa Montgomery, the first woman to face the federal death penalty in nearly 70 years, have moved to delay her execution because they contracted the coronavirus while working on her case, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. 👓 View full article

