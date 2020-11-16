Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Study Shows Moderna Vaccine Is 95% Effective

Gothamist Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Study Shows Moderna Vaccine Is 95% Effective

The company says it expects to seek federal emergency use authorization before Thanksgiving. [ more › ]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’

US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’ 01:42

 Moderna has said its vaccine provides strong protection. Its vaccine appearsto be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's stillongoing study in 30,000 volunteers. Exactly a week ago, competitor Pfizer Incannounced its own Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be similarly effective...

