Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Parkinson's Battle

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Michael J. Fox is opening up about his struggles with Parkinson's disease and how it impacts the future of his acting career. In his newly released memoir, "No Time Like the Future," the "Back To The Future" star...
