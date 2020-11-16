Global  
 

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows success in testing

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna says preliminary results show its coronavirus vaccine is over 94% effective. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports on the latest developments, and emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joined CBSN to discuss progress towards a vaccine and the challenges involved in distributing it to millions of people nationwide.
