Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows success in testing
Moderna says preliminary results show its coronavirus vaccine is over 94% effective. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports on the latest developments, and emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joined CBSN to discuss progress towards a vaccine and the challenges involved in distributing it to millions of people nationwide.
