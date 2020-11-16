Global  
 

Sports columnist on Kim Ng making history as first female GM in MLB history

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Kim Ng has made professional sports history as the first woman to become general manager for a Major League Baseball team, and the first woman as general manager of any professional male sports team in North America. Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote joins CBSN to discuss the move.
