UM Clinical Trials Help Develop ‘Highly Effective’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is testing South Florida volunteers through a University of Miami trial, is proving highly effective, according to the company.
