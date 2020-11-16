Global  
 

New York Guard Jakai Robinson Signs With Miami Hurricanes

cbs4.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Jakai Robinson, a 6-foot, 4-inch guard from Ossining, New York, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.
