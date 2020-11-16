Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ sets new gathering limits amid virus spike

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday both indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lowered due to a virus spike ahead of the winter holidays. The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday, while the outdoor restriction kicks in Nov. 23. (Nov. 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: New virus restrictions weigh heavy on parents, kids in Harford County

New virus restrictions weigh heavy on parents, kids in Harford County 02:32

 New virus restrictions weigh heavy on parents, kids in Harford County

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov. [Video]

'We're in for a long, dark winter': NJ Gov.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday announced new restrictions for businesses regarding indoor use and added that unless everyone recommits to preventative measures to fight the coronavirus that were in place in the spring, "we're in for a long, dark winter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

New Jersey New Jersey State of the United States of America

Her daughter is sick. She's caring for her grandchild. Now this New Jersey woman faces deportation, too.

 In July, Luz Vanegas' daughter suffered brain damage while giving birth. Then the government said she would have to leave the country.
USATODAY.com

New Jersey reports record high COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

 The governor said there were more than 4,500 new cases on Sunday — an amount of infections the state has not since the start of the pandemic.
CBS News

COVID-19 still rages in America's prisons. Here's how states can save lives behind bars.

 New Jersey has taken a bold step with legislation that creates a systematic approach to early releases during the pandemic and future health crises.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
COVID-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Released Regularly To Fight New Strains [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Released Regularly To Fight New Strains

Researchers working to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 must consider a few things. The inevitable mutation of the virus is one of the most important considerations, says UPI. They must also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Gov. Cuomo Warns About Spike In COVID Cases [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Warns About Spike In COVID Cases

COVID cases are beginning to spike in the Tri-State Area, New York is starting to see almost the same number of infections as back in June. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published