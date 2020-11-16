NJ sets new gathering limits amid virus spike
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday both indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lowered due to a virus spike ahead of the winter holidays. The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday, while the outdoor restriction kicks in Nov. 23. (Nov. 16)
