NCAA Takes A Shot At Hosting 2021 Men's March Madness Tournament In One Area

NPR Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The NCAA said hosting a tournament across 13 U.S. cities "would be very difficult to execute." Talks are underway to try to hold all 67 games of the tournament in Indianapolis in March and April.
