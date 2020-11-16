NCAA Takes A Shot At Hosting 2021 Men's March Madness Tournament In One Area
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The NCAA said hosting a tournament across 13 U.S. cities "would be very difficult to execute." Talks are underway to try to hold all 67 games of the tournament in Indianapolis in March and April.
