Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching the same part of Central America battered by Hurricane Eta just over a week ago. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Central America Geographic region in the Americas
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:23Published
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Iota strengthens as it heads towards Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of..
WorldNews
New stay-at-home restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plan: 5 things you need to know MondayNew COVID-19 restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans, Hurricane Iota could slam Central America and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea
These Caribbean hotel villas let you social distance in a luxurious island settingWith social distancing and other safety protocols the new vacation norm, a holiday in a private Caribbean villa could fit the bill.
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path in USJust as the remnants of Eta finally blew out to sea on Friday, another storm formed that could follow its path of death and destruction into Central America this..
New Zealand Herald
Tanya Rivero American journalist
Deadly conflict in Ethiopia threatens peace across the Horn of AfricaA deadly conflict in northern Ethiopia is raising concerns about the possibility of a full-blown civil war breaking out in the region. CBS News foreign..
CBS News
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lewandowski is the latest person in President Trump's orbit to test..
CBS News
Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care ActThe Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News
Hurricane Eta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Related videos from verified sources