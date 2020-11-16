Global  
 

Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America

CBS News Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching the same part of Central America battered by Hurricane Eta just over a week ago. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds

Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds 02:06

 It is causing severe flooding in Colombia, where at least three people have died and hundreds forced to leave their homes.

