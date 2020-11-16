Scientists Discover A Link Between Lack Of Deep Sleep And Alzheimer's Disease

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lake Park ballet teacher fighting Alzheimer's disease



November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. A Lake Park ballet teacher is fighting the disease with the help of a former student. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago Alzheimer's Disease death rates up during COVID-19 pandemic



Alzheimer's Disease death rates up during COVID-19 pandemic Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:56 Published 2 weeks ago