Scientists Discover A Link Between Lack Of Deep Sleep And Alzheimer's Disease
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
There's growing evidence that a lack of deep sleep increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Scientists say that's because during deep sleep, the brain removes toxins associated with Alzheimer's.
