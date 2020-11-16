Global  
 

Scientists Discover A Link Between Lack Of Deep Sleep And Alzheimer's Disease

NPR Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
There's growing evidence that a lack of deep sleep increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Scientists say that's because during deep sleep, the brain removes toxins associated with Alzheimer's.
