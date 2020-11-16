Global  
 

UN: 'Famines of Biblical Proportions' Possible in Coming Year

Newsmax Monday, 16 November 2020
The United Nations is raising the alarm over the risks of widespread famines in the coming year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the executive in charge of the organization's World Food Program said Monday.
