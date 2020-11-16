UN: 'Famines of Biblical Proportions' Possible in Coming Year
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The United Nations is raising the alarm over the risks of widespread famines in the coming year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the executive in charge of the organization's World Food Program said Monday.
The United Nations is raising the alarm over the risks of widespread famines in the coming year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the executive in charge of the organization's World Food Program said Monday.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources