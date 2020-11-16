Global  
 

Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans

Monday, 16 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans with his own incoming administration. (Nov. 16)
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term

White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term 01:05

 Despite Joe Biden’s win, the Trump administration is moving forward with plans for a second term and refusing to cooperate for a smooth transition of power.

'Dark winter': Biden says lack of coordination with White House on COVID-19 is biggest hurdle to transition

 President-elect Joe Biden met with corporate, labor leaders to find common ground to fight coronavirus and rebuild the economy.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden outlines plan to ease economic pain amid pandemic

 United States President-elect Joe Biden today outlined his plans to alleviate economic inequality and boost the US economy but said any structural reforms depend..
New Zealand Herald

Biden outlines economic response to pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke in Delaware on Monday after meeting with business and labor leaders about the incoming administration's economic agenda. He..
CBS News
Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases [Video]

Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday issued a request to energy companies to identify what specific land areas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be offered for sale, according to a government document. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

"Dozens of defeats" for Trump and GOP lawsuits so far, law professor says

 Harvard Law School professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos joins CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican Party lawsuits over the 2020 election and whether..
CBS News

Michelle Obama Slams Trump for Not Helping Bidens Like They Helped Him

 Michelle Obama's had it with President Trump continuing to block a peaceful transition of presidential power to Joe Biden ... and she's calling on everyone to..
TMZ.com

Pence Implies Four More Years Of Trump [Video]

Pence Implies Four More Years Of Trump

On Friday, VP Mike Pence told supporters the Trump administration plans to be in place for another four years. Pence was at a rally when the crowd chanted "four more years." Pence responded with..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win [Video]

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win

Trump Reportedly Told Advisers He'll Consider 2024 Bid After Certified Biden Win. According to 'The New York Times,' Trump told some of his advisers that if Biden is officially declared the winner..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Republicans Want Trump To Concede, Biden To Be Included In Briefings [Video]

Republicans Want Trump To Concede, Biden To Be Included In Briefings

Cracks are growing in the GOP defense of Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the 2020 election outcome. Many top Republicans are contending that Joe Biden should immediately get national security..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

'People may die' if Trump continues to obstruct handover, says Biden

 Biden hit out at Trump for playing golf several times since the election rather than work with Congress to pass a coronavirus financial relief package.
The Age Also reported by •Mediaite

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania lawsuit President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday (US time) withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPR

A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyNPR