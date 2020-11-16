Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans
President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans with his own incoming administration. (Nov. 16)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
'Dark winter': Biden says lack of coordination with White House on COVID-19 is biggest hurdle to transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden met with corporate, labor leaders to find common ground to fight coronavirus and rebuild the economy.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden outlines plan to ease economic pain amid pandemicUnited States President-elect Joe Biden today outlined his plans to alleviate economic inequality and boost the US economy but said any structural reforms depend..
New Zealand Herald
Biden outlines economic response to pandemicPresident-elect Joe Biden spoke in Delaware on Monday after meeting with business and labor leaders about the incoming administration's economic agenda. He..
CBS News
Trump admin races to sell Alaska oil leases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
"Dozens of defeats" for Trump and GOP lawsuits so far, law professor saysHarvard Law School professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos joins CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican Party lawsuits over the 2020 election and whether..
CBS News
Michelle Obama Slams Trump for Not Helping Bidens Like They Helped HimMichelle Obama's had it with President Trump continuing to block a peaceful transition of presidential power to Joe Biden ... and she's calling on everyone to..
TMZ.com
