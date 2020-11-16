Global  
 

Philadelphia bans nearly all indoor gatherings

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia is banning indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, as the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus, officials announced Monday, warning that hospitals will become overrun by the end of the year without dramatic action. (Nov. 16)
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 'Retightening Restrictions': New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings

'Retightening Restrictions': New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings 00:39

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is implementing new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in an effort to stop the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases across the Garden State. Katie Johnston reports.

