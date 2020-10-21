This Black-owned camera shop is documenting Brooklyn

Paul Rudd hands out cookies to voters in the rain



Actor Paul Rudd handed out cookies to early voters waiting in line intorrential rain in Brooklyn, New York. "I want to say thank you for coming outand voting and doing your part," Rudd told voters, through a mask. The momentwas captured by Brian Rosenworcel, a member of the band Guster, who posted thevideo on Twitter.

