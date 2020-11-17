Global  
 

In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go public

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Plus: State wins Innovation Award, Thanksgiving travel not advised and ski season begins
 
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

California tightens reopen rules as coronavirus surges

 Gov. Gavin Newsom is placing much of California under the strictest set of rules for reopening the state's economy, as coronavirus cases surge at the fastest..
USATODAY.com

California governor says COVID-19 cases are rising at fastest rate yet

 California Governor Gavin Newsom saiys the state is hitting an "emergency brake" on economic activity in light of an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases..
CBS News
COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov [Video]

COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov

California Governor Gavin Newsom tightened restrictions on Monday, ordering many non-essential businesses to close in 41 counties where the vast majority of the state's 40 million residents live.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Lockdowns, Round 2: A New Virus Surge Prompts Restrictions, and Pushback

 California and Michigan moved to shut down indoor dining, and Philadelphia severely limited indoor gatherings. With more than 150,000 virus cases daily, the..
NYTimes.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holiday

 From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
New Zealand Herald

Airbnb details hundreds of millions in losses ahead of planned IPO

 Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday ahead..
New Zealand Herald
Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors [Video]

Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Home-sharing company Airbnb filed for its initial public offering on Monday afternoon. The "Risk Factors" section of the document highlights how hard the coronavirus pandemic has been on the company, and how severely in debt it was even before 2020. Everything from the impacts of COVID-19 to the company's struggles with lawmakers is highlighted and detailed by Airbnb as potential risks to its business. We break down the full list below.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Airbnb lost millions in revenue due to the coronavirus, IPO filing reveals

 Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Airbnb filed for an initial public offering on Monday, released its prospectus, and..
The Verge
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published