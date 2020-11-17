In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go public
Plus: State wins Innovation Award, Thanksgiving travel not advised and ski season begins
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
California tightens reopen rules as coronavirus surgesGov. Gavin Newsom is placing much of California under the strictest set of rules for reopening the state's economy, as coronavirus cases surge at the fastest..
USATODAY.com
California governor says COVID-19 cases are rising at fastest rate yetCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom saiys the state is hitting an "emergency brake" on economic activity in light of an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases..
CBS News
COVID-19 cases doubled in 10 days -California gov
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
California State of the United States of America
Lockdowns, Round 2: A New Virus Surge Prompts Restrictions, and PushbackCalifornia and Michigan moved to shut down indoor dining, and Philadelphia severely limited indoor gatherings. With more than 150,000 virus cases daily, the..
NYTimes.com
Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holidayFrom California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
New Zealand Herald
Airbnb Online platform for rental accommodations
Airbnb details hundreds of millions in losses ahead of planned IPOAirbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday ahead..
New Zealand Herald
Airbnb filed for IPO: Named Pandemic, Steadily Declining Revenue In Risk Factors
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Airbnb lost millions in revenue due to the coronavirus, IPO filing revealsPhoto illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Airbnb filed for an initial public offering on Monday, released its prospectus, and..
The Verge
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published