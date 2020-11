You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Officials: 9-year-old Jorden Gorman took shelter under a tarp in the days he was missing



We were less than half a mile from where Jorden was found and already we could tell this was not an easy walk. Jorden could have cut through the neighbor’s yard, but waiting for him on the way to.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:05 Published 4 days ago Kentucky Rescue Team Helps Find Missing Tennessee Boy



On Tuesday, the Christian County Rescue Team was able to locate a missing boy in the woods after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday. Credit: WEVV Published 5 days ago Man charged after carjacking, abduction of four-year-old boy in Illinois



A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a four-year-old boy inside in Bridgeview, leading to an Amber Alert in Illinois. Credit: WGN Duration: 02:22 Published 5 days ago