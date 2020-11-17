Sen. Graham Denies Pressuring Georgia to Toss Ballots
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday denied claims by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he pressured the fellow Republican not to count legally cast ballots in the state's presidential election.
