You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy



The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired an anti-ship missile from its guided missile corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal as part of a drill that reflected its combat readiness in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Watch: Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile



Indian Navy successfully test fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on October 18. It was fired from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The missile hit the target.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:05 Published on October 19, 2020 Watch: Indian Navy test fires BrahMos Anti-Ship Supersonic Cruise Missile



Indian Navy successfully tested the BrahMos Anti-Ship Supersonic Cruise Missile during ongoing naval drills of the Western fleet on October 18. The cruise missile was successfully test fired from the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on October 19, 2020