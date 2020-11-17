IOC: Olympic Athletes Won't Be Forced to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that athletes would not be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he said they should as a "demonstration...
