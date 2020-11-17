Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nursing home COVID-19 cases increase as virus spreads across the country

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
As the country continues to break records for new coronavirus infections, cases at nursing homes are again spiking. The concern is that as cases rise in the community, the virus could spread to heath care workers who serve the most vulnerable. Carter Evans reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt 01:49

 In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17. He said, "In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carter Evans American journalist

States announce sweeping new restrictions amid record coronavirus surge

 Multiple states are imposing new lockdown measures and announcing the immediate shutdown of non-essential businesses as coronavirus cases surge. Carter Evans has..
CBS News

Doctors warn COVID-19 surge could overwhelm hospitals

 Doctors are warning that a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. could overwhelm hospitals. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins CBSN AM to explain how..
CBS News

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows success in testing

 Moderna says preliminary results show its coronavirus vaccine is over 94% effective. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports on the latest developments, and..
CBS News

Rising COVID-19 cases in Utah and elsewhere are pushing hospitals to the limit

 Doctors in Utah say their hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients and they expect the number of cases to grow. They're worried they're reaching a breaking..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

As COVID Cases Increase In Colorado Leaders Urge People To Work From Home [Video]

As COVID Cases Increase In Colorado Leaders Urge People To Work From Home

Colorado is among the 49 states seeing increases in cases and were a million new cases across the country last week. Those concerns prompted the Colorado leaders to encourage more people to work from..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:24Published
COVID-19: India reports 44,684 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 44,684 new cases

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections, India's total cases reached to 87,73,479 on November 14. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hours. With..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

At 29,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 surge lowest in 4 months

 With 29,163 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, India recorded its lowest daily surge since July 14, when 28,498 cases were added, before it spiralled out of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBC.ca

COVID-19 cases, tests reduced to half in Delhi; deaths prevail

 Delhi witnessed significantly lower number of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with the latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing...
Mid-Day

COVID-19: Mumbai's lowest 409 cases and 12 fatalities in day

 Mumbai on Monday reported 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day addition since May, taking the tally to 2,70,113, the city civic body said. With 12...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Local News