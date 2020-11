Dating During COVID-19: The Pandemic Has Made Singles the Worst Victims, Love Delayed Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

One of the casualties of the pandemic are singles who have been separated in lockdowns. Clearly pandemics are the worst things to happen to singles seeking love. One of the casualties of the pandemic are singles who have been separated in lockdowns. Clearly pandemics are the worst things to happen to singles seeking love. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like