Trump plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before leaving office

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
President Trump is expected to order the drawdown of thousands of U.S. troops from Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, leaving about 2,500 left in each country. The president's recently-fired defense secretary had warned it could lead to more violence. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down 00:34

 The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by Jan 15. US military commanders expect President Donald Trump to issue a formal order...

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Weijia Jiang American television journalist

