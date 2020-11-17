Trump plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before leaving office
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
President Trump is expected to order the drawdown of thousands of U.S. troops from Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, leaving about 2,500 left in each country. The president's recently-fired defense secretary had warned it could lead to more violence. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
President Trump is expected to order the drawdown of thousands of U.S. troops from Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, leaving about 2,500 left in each country. The president's recently-fired defense secretary had warned it could lead to more violence. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Latino voters who fled dictatorships demand four more years for TrumpMany Latino Trump supporters who escaped authoritarian regimes fear they are once again witnessing widespread election fraud despite lack of evidence.
USATODAY.com
Biden warns "people may die" as Trump administration stonewalls his team on pandemicPresident-elect Joe Biden predicted grave consequences if the Trump administration keeps stonewalling his team on the coronavirus pandemic. Nikole Killion..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Biden shares dire pandemic warning with Trump administrationAs coronavirus cases rise, President-elect Joe Biden shared a dire warning with the Trump administration while the outgoing White House team continues to stall..
CBS News
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and IraqThe outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews
President Trump is expected to order troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and IraqTrump has previously cut troop levels. These cuts would take effect by before president-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
Trump Is Said to Be Preparing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Iraq and SomaliaFacing the end of his time in power, the president is pushing to accelerate withdrawals from counterterrorism conflicts. He campaigned on ending the longstanding..
NYTimes.com
Weijia Jiang American television journalist
President Trump refuses to concede, delaying resources for Biden transitionPresident Trump is still refusing to concede the election, even falsely claiming "I WON" in a tweet that was quickly flagged by Twitter. CBS News White House..
CBS News
One million new COVID-19 cases confirmed in U.S. in past weekCOVID-19 is surging across the country, with the U.S. recording another one million new confirmed cases in just the past week. As the virus shows no signs of..
CBS News
President Trump blocks President-elect Biden’s team from White House COVID-19 task forceMembers of the White House coronavirus task force are coming forward saying they should be able to meet with the Biden transition team to stop the pandemic. The..
CBS News
White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highsPresident Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources