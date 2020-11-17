Bucks getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, AP source says
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
