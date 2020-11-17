Global  
 

Bucks getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, AP source says

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
