New York Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce Cuomo’s Thanksgiving Gathering Restrictions

Officials Issue Stark Thanksgiving Recommendations
Officials Issue Stark, Thanksgiving
Recommendations.
Governors and other state officials
across the U.S. are issuing restrictions
related to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
In New York, Gov...
NY Facing New COVID Restrictions Friday
New restrictions for New York bars, gyms and restaurants go into effect today, as the state prepares to deal with a second wave of the coronavirus. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NYC Moves Closer To Closing Schools As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise
A day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed new statewide restrictions, more could be coming as cases surge in New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.