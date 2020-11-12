Global  
 

New York Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce Cuomo’s Thanksgiving Gathering Restrictions

Daily Caller Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
'These traditions should not be stopped'
News video: Already Struggling New York Restaurants Face First Weekend Under Stricter Curfew

Already Struggling New York Restaurants Face First Weekend Under Stricter Curfew 02:32

 New York City schools are still in the clear to stay open, for now, but already struggling restaurants are now dealing with the first Saturday night under the latest round of restrictions; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Officials Issue Stark Thanksgiving Recommendations [Video]

Officials Issue Stark Thanksgiving Recommendations

Officials Issue Stark, Thanksgiving Recommendations. Governors and other state officials across the U.S. are issuing restrictions related to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. In New York, Gov...

NY Facing New COVID Restrictions Friday [Video]

NY Facing New COVID Restrictions Friday

New restrictions for New York bars, gyms and restaurants go into effect today, as the state prepares to deal with a second wave of the coronavirus. CBS2's John Dias reports.

NYC Moves Closer To Closing Schools As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise [Video]

NYC Moves Closer To Closing Schools As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

A day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed new statewide restrictions, more could be coming as cases surge in New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

