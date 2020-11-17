Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota made landfall in northeastern Nicaragua as a dangerous Category 4, packing 155 mph winds and torrential rain. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green has more.
