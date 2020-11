You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources West Coast States Issue Holiday Travel Advisories as COVID-19 Cases Climb



California issued a travel advisory Friday ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. It’s the latest attempt to tackle the recent rise in coronavirus case numbers. Kenny Choi reports. (11-13-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:28 Published 5 days ago Counties struggle to contact trace with massive rise in cases



Counties throughout metro Detroit are struggling to keep up with contact tracing and case investigation . Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:40 Published 5 days ago Bay Area Counties Roll Back Openings As Coronavirus Cases Surge



California on Thursday afternoon became just the second state in the U.S. after Texas to log its one-millionth case of COVID-19 and in the Bay Area, health officialls are rolling back reopenings as.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:32 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Second promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate stirs hope as Canada surpasses 300k cases News of another promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate stirred hope Monday as Canada's case count surpassed the 300,000 mark, with the two hardest-hit provinces...

CP24 2 days ago