Ohio governor announces curfew amid COVID-19 surge
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new curfew as the state faces a COVID-19 surge. The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three weeks starting Thursday. Watch his remarks.
