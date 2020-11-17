Ex-Officials From Trump And Obama Administrations On COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Andy Slavitt, ex-acting head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration head, on COVID-19 vaccine efforts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

