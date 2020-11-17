Black activists in Portland distancing themselves from violent anarchist protesters
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A growing number of Black activists in Portland are openly distancing themselves from self-proclaimed “anarchists” whose violent and disruptive antics are distorting the former’s message of racial justice.
A growing number of Black activists in Portland are openly distancing themselves from self-proclaimed “anarchists” whose violent and disruptive antics are distorting the former’s message of racial justice.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources