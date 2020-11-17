Global  
 

Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax TV: Trump Right to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., backs President Donald Trump's order to withdraw 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January.The Defense Department will cut the number of troops...
 [NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

