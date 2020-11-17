Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax TV: Trump Right to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down



The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources In letter to Trump, GOP lawmaker pushes for withdrawal of US troops House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is calling on the Trump administration to "strategically" withdraw U.S. forces from Iraq and Afghanistan.

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



