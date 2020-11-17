Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on "The Takeout" — 10/30/20
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Major to discuss her thoughts on the kidnapping plot against her and the upcoming 2020 election, on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Time Runs Out for a U.S.-Canada Oil PipelineGov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said the state would shut down a line between her state and Ontario that has been operating since the 1950s.
NYTimes.com
Please stop trying to get Gov. Whitmer killed. She's doing her job to protect us from COVID.Republicans know that letting COVID ravage their constituents may not cost them their careers, but standing up to Trump and his tweets definitely could.
USATODAY.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
Michigan governor: Trump COVID adviser's comments "reckless"Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary.
CBS News
Michigan State of the United States of America
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also styleBiden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
USATODAY.com
Lockdowns, Round 2: A New Virus Surge Prompts Restrictions, and PushbackCalifornia and Michigan moved to shut down indoor dining, and Philadelphia severely limited indoor gatherings. With more than 150,000 virus cases daily, the..
NYTimes.com
Major Garrett American journalist
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on "The Takeout" — 9/11/2020White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow joins Major to respond to Bob Woodward’s new book "Rage," the debate over another economic stimulus package, and..
CBS News
"CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca on "The Takeout" — 9/4/2020On this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett," "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca joins Major to talk about life at home during the..
CBS News
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "The Takeout" — 9/18/2020Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Major to talk about her path that led to the White House. She also discusses her new book,..
CBS News
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke on "The Takeout" — 10/2/2020Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke joins Major to talk about Texas' role in the upcoming election, and he expresses optimism that his home state could go to..
CBS News
Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt on "The Takeout" — 10/16/2020Senators Chris Murphy and Roy Blunt join Major to talk about their thoughts on the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the future of the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources