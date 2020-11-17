Global  
 

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on "The Takeout" — 10/30/20

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Major to discuss her thoughts on the kidnapping plot against her and the upcoming 2020 election, on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
News video: 'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions 01:06

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

Time Runs Out for a U.S.-Canada Oil Pipeline

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said the state would shut down a line between her state and Ontario that has been operating since the 1950s.
Please stop trying to get Gov. Whitmer killed. She's doing her job to protect us from COVID.

 Republicans know that letting COVID ravage their constituents may not cost them their careers, but standing up to Trump and his tweets definitely could.
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Michigan governor: Trump COVID adviser's comments "reckless"

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus ​if necessary.
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Lockdowns, Round 2: A New Virus Surge Prompts Restrictions, and Pushback

 California and Michigan moved to shut down indoor dining, and Philadelphia severely limited indoor gatherings. With more than 150,000 virus cases daily, the..
