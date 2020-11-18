Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved in trials for the Moderna vaccine.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports.
The company released the data, which was
confirmed by members of the Data Safety
and Monitoring Board, on Monday.
It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career, Dr. Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, via...
A second coronavirus vaccine, this one made by Moderna, has been found to be highly effective. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked Monday to Bonnie Blue, who took part in the vaccine trial because of the..