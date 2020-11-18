Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved in trials for the Moderna vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports 01:06

 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the greatest moments in my life and my career, Dr. Tal Zacks, Moderna's chief medical officer, via...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portsmouth, NH Company Helping To Manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Portsmouth, NH Company Helping To Manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Lonza Biologics is ramping up its production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published
Meet A Chicago Participant In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial [Video]

Meet A Chicago Participant In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

A second coronavirus vaccine, this one made by Moderna, has been found to be highly effective. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked Monday to Bonnie Blue, who took part in the vaccine trial because of the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:45Published
Vanderbilt researchers thrilled over Moderna vaccine success [Video]

Vanderbilt researchers thrilled over Moderna vaccine success

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were "giddy" to hear news about the success of the Moderna vaccine.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Dolly Parton Donation Helps Fund Moderna Covid Vaccine Research

 Parton made a $1 million donation to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center in April
Upworthy Also reported by •Just JaredCBS NewsDaily Caller