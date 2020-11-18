In Georgia, a Republican Feud With Trump at the Center

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 56 minutes ago Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base' 00:38 Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that mail voting is untrustworthy and fraudulent cost him the state. According to Business Insider,...