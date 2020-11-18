Global  
 

In Georgia, a Republican Feud With Trump at the Center

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Double-crossing. Accusations of lying and incompetence. And a bitter divide over whether to endorse President Trump’s false claims of fraud. The G.O.P. in Georgia has a messy feud unfolding, with two Senate seats up for grabs.
News video: Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base'

Instant Karma? Trump Would've Won Georgia If He Hadn't 'Suppressed His Own Voting Base' 00:38

 Georgia's Republican top election official Brad Raffensperger says he believes President Trump's attacks on mail voting suppressed his own base. In fact, Raffensperger says Trump's baseless claims that mail voting is untrustworthy and fraudulent cost him the state. According to Business Insider,...

