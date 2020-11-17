Wayne County Won't Certify Detroit Votes

Global  
 

After a number of "out of balance" absentee ballot poll books in Detroit, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers failed to vote to certify the election results, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.
News video: Michigan court rejects lawsuit requesting delay of election certification in Wayne County

Michigan court rejects lawsuit requesting delay of election certification in Wayne County 03:21

 An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election was rejected Monday by the Michigan appeals court.

