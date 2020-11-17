Wayne County Won't Certify Detroit Votes
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
After a number of "out of balance" absentee ballot poll books in Detroit, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers failed to vote to certify the election results, The Detroit News reported Tuesday.
