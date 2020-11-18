Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s Campaign Manager, Will Tackle Another Difficult Job
She ran the campaign remotely, including conducting late-night meetings from the seat of her Peloton bike. Now she will assume the role of White House deputy chief of staff.
