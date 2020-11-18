Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her state
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President Trump and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state alleging that ineligible ballots were cast and that absentee vote counting boards were being conducted without election inspectors from each party present.
