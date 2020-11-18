Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Biden in Phone Call

At least 10 killed, 16 injured in Vadodara accident; PM Modi condoles deaths



At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara. Accident occurred when two trucks collided at Waghodia Crossing Highway on early Wednesday morning. Police.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09 Published 7 hours ago

Biden dials PM Modi, discusses Covid-19, Climate change and... | Oneindia News



US President elect Joe Biden dialled PM Narendra Modi last night. In their first conversation, the 2 leaders discussed Covid-19, climate change and the Indo Pacific. After the phone call, both PM Modi.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago