Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Biden in Phone Call

Newsmax Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with purported President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership, India's External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.Modi...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win

PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win 01:39

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime...

