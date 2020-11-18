Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Biden in Phone Call
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with purported President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership, India's External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.Modi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking to ANI said, "Prime...
At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara. Accident occurred when two trucks collided at Waghodia Crossing Highway on early Wednesday morning. Police..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09Published
US President elect Joe Biden dialled PM Narendra Modi last night. In their first conversation, the 2 leaders discussed Covid-19, climate change and the Indo Pacific. After the phone call, both PM Modi..
Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published