Have too many people over for Thanksgiving in Oregon go to jail, but no sweat if you riot

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Some lawmakers are criticizing Oregon's limits on group activities so close to the Thanksgiving holiday while proponents of the measures stay quiet on the nightly riots in Portland involving hundreds of people.
