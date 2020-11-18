Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: FDA grants emergency use for first at-home rapid test; US museums face 'unsustainable' future; 248K US deaths

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
The FDA approved the first at-home COVID test. Chicago public schools plan to resume in-person learning in January. France tops 2M cases. Latest news.
 
News video: FDA Grants First Emergency Use Authorization For At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test

 The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

F.D.A. Authorizes First At-Home Coronavirus Test

 The test relies on a nose swab and can be run in just 30 minutes. But it requires a prescription, and has not been evaluated in asymptomatic people.
America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids [Video]

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process. They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research. Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc. this month. The data has been extremely impressive, suggesting both vaccines may be more than 90% effective. Members of the AAP say it is essential that the FDA stick to “transparent requirements”.

FDA allows first rapid virus test that gives results at home

 WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results..
Covid 19 coronavirus: US approves use of first rapid at-home Covid test

 US regulators on Wednesday (NZT) allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.The announcement..
'MasterChef Junior' Alum Ben Watkins Dead at 14

 Ben Watkins, famous for competing in "MasterChef Junior" as a teen, is dead after a battle with cancer. Ben, who was undergoing treatment for an extremely rare..
Some in Chicago welcome restrictions amid surge

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging residents in the nation's third-largest city to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery..
Coronavirus pandemic: Cases surge across the US as Chicago enters lockdown [Video]

