ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named People's Sexiest Man Alive. (Nov. 18)
 
0
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

CBS Evening News, November 17, 2020

 States impose new restrictions amid record coronavirus hospitalizations; Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research. 
CBS News

 Country music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved..
CBS News

Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan American actor

 Actor is 35th celeb to get the honor since the magazine started naming them in 1985.
CBS News
People magazine announces its sexiest man alive [Video]

Michael B Jordan has been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive. The BlackPanther actor, 33, was revealed as the winner during Jimmy Kimmel’s US chatshow. Jordan is best known for playing villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel’ssuperhero blockbuster Black Panther, as well as for his lead role in boxingdrama Creed.

'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020

 Michael B. Jordan is People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," he told Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

Lil Wayne Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida [Video]

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.

Florida Florida State of the United States of America

NYC Realtors Optimistic About Trump Tower If President Moves to Florida

 Donald Trump's possible exit from NYC and his famous Trump Tower could be the exact thing that helps rebound prices in the building ... so say the people trying..
TMZ.com
White House report details pandemic in Florida [Video]

White House report details pandemic in Florida

A report from the White House is detailing what it calls a resurgence of the virus in Florida.

Revised Lawsuit Filed Over Unemployment Problems

 Plaintiffs’ attorneys have filed a revised class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Deloitte Consulting LLP, seeking...
cbs4.com

New research flies on 21st SpaceX Cargo Mission

New research flies on 21st SpaceX Cargo Mission Houston TX (SPX) Nov 18, 2020 The 21st SpaceX cargo resupply mission that will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than December 2,...
Space Daily

Ranking the best QBs in college football through Week 11 of the 2020 season: Kyle Trask's pace is record-setting

 Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has soared to the top of the list of college football's best quarterbacks after Week 11 of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com