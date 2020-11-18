ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan
Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida; Dolly Parton responds to news that her donation helped fund COVID-19 vaccine; Michael B. Jordan is named People's Sexiest Man Alive. (Nov. 18)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter, actress, and businesswoman
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
CBS Evening News, November 17, 2020States impose new restrictions amid record coronavirus hospitalizations; Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research.
CBS News
Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna COVID-19 vaccine researchCountry music legend Dolly Parton is getting praise for her $1 million donation toward coronavirus vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, which was involved..
CBS News
Michael B. Jordan American actor
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine's 2020 Sexist Man AliveActor is 35th celeb to get the honor since the magazine started naming them in 1985.
CBS News
People magazine announces its sexiest man alive
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020Michael B. Jordan is People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. "It was a moment like oh (expletive), really? Me? … It was a cool moment," he told Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
Lil Wayne American rapper, record executive, and actor from Louisiana
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Florida State of the United States of America
NYC Realtors Optimistic About Trump Tower If President Moves to FloridaDonald Trump's possible exit from NYC and his famous Trump Tower could be the exact thing that helps rebound prices in the building ... so say the people trying..
TMZ.com
White House report details pandemic in Florida
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources