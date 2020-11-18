ShowBiz Minute: Lil Wayne, Parton, Jordan

People magazine announces its sexiest man alive



Michael B Jordan has been named People magazine’s sexiest man alive. The BlackPanther actor, 33, was revealed as the winner during Jimmy Kimmel’s US chatshow. Jordan is best known for playing villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel’ssuperhero blockbuster Black Panther, as well as for his lead role in boxingdrama Creed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970