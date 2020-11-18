Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado authorities investigate possible serial killings after human remains found in rural stagecoach town

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday an investigation into potential serial killings after human remains were discovered at two separate properties near a rural town in San Luis Valley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses [Video]

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved [Video]

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

After days of protests against police brutality, authorities say all SARS officers will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:42Published