Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flint water settlement boosted to $641M, but how much will residents get? That's still unclear

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
It still is not known how much money would be distributed to Flint residents impacted by the lead poisoning of the city's drinking water supply.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Flint, Michigan Flint, Michigan City in Michigan, United States

You Might Like