Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reno wildfire destroys multiple homes; hundreds evacuated as Gov. Sisolak declares state of emergency

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A fast-moving wildfire driven by gusting winds destroyed several homes in Reno, Nev., and forced hundreds to evacuate on Tuesday, prompting Gov. Steve Sisolak to declare a state of emergency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Gov. Sisolak declares state of emergency related to northern Nevada fire

Gov. Sisolak declares state of emergency related to northern Nevada fire 00:21

 Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in response to the Caughlin Ranch/Pinehaven Fire on Tuesday in northern Nevada.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wildfire Burns Homes And Forces Evacuations Near Reno [Video]

Wildfire Burns Homes And Forces Evacuations Near Reno

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed one home and threatened several more Tuesday in southwest Reno. Evacuations have been ordered.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:29Published
Gov. Newsom 'Pulling An Emergency Brake' On Reopening [Video]

Gov. Newsom 'Pulling An Emergency Brake' On Reopening

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the state’s “emergency brake” as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:16Published
Gov. Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake,’ Imposes New COVID Restrictions [Video]

Gov. Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake,’ Imposes New COVID Restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the state’s “emergency brake” as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 04:32Published