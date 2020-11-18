Reno wildfire destroys multiple homes; hundreds evacuated as Gov. Sisolak declares state of emergency

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wildfire Burns Homes And Forces Evacuations Near Reno



A fast-moving wildfire destroyed one home and threatened several more Tuesday in southwest Reno. Evacuations have been ordered. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:29 Published 15 hours ago Gov. Newsom 'Pulling An Emergency Brake' On Reopening



California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the state’s “emergency brake” as coronavirus cases surge in the state. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Gov. Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake,’ Imposes New COVID Restrictions



California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s pulling the state’s “emergency brake” as coronavirus cases surge in the state. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 04:32 Published 2 days ago