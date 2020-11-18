Lil Wayne Charged With Possession of Firearm
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne could be facing significant prison time if found guilty of a federal weapons charge. The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was charged Tuesday for possessing a firearm...
