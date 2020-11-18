McEnany: Governors' Thanksgiving COVID Orders 'Orwellian' Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Governors are issuing "Orwellian" warnings over holding large family Thanksgiving gatherings while COVID-19 numbers are spiraling nationwide, as "the American people know how to protect their health... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

