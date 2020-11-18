|
MTA Outlines Layoffs, Massive Service Cuts That Could Happen Without Significant Funding From Federal Government
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
As CBS2 first reported Tuesday night, big budget cuts could be coming to the MTA, impacting jobs and service. That is, unless the federal government steps in.
MTA Outlines Big Budget Cuts 02:32
big budgets cuts could be coming to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, impacting jobs and service. That is, unless the federal government steps in. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
