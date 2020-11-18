Global  
 

MTA Outlines Layoffs, Massive Service Cuts That Could Happen Without Significant Funding From Federal Government

CBS 2 Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
As CBS2 first reported Tuesday night, big budget cuts could be coming to the MTA, impacting jobs and service. That is, unless the federal government steps in.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
 big budgets cuts could be coming to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, impacting jobs and service. That is, unless the federal government steps in. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

