You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Migrant worker’s idol replaces Goddess Durga in this Kolkata pandal



A puja pandal in Kolkata ahs installed the idol of a migrant worker with her children in place of Goddess Durga. This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17 Published on October 17, 2020 Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again



Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on October 16, 2020 PM appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong at presser



Boris Johnson appeared to get his coronavirus rules wrong after he advised single parents that they may not be able to see their children if their area goes into heightened restrictions. The prime.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00 Published on October 16, 2020