Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor

Newsmax Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Actor Matthew McConaughey told The Hugh Hewitt Show that he would consider running for Texas governor sometime in the future. When asked about the possibility of making a gubernatorial run...
